Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley wrote to Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein on Monday requesting documents pertaining to former Associate Deputy Attorney General Bruce Ohr’s ties to Christopher Steele, the ex-British agent behind the anti-Trump dossier.

“In a letter to Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, requested Ohr’s emails, phone logs, written notes and text messages. Grassley also asked the Justice Department to arrange for Ohr to be interviewed by Committee staff,” Fox News reports.

Ohr, who has been on the radar of Senate investigators for months, is suspected of potentially “serving as the cut-out,” between the FBI and Steele following the termination of its relationship with the British spook.

In February, House Intelligence Committee Republicans accused Nellie Ohr, the wife of Bruce Ohr, of assisting Fusion GPS garnering opposition research against Donald Trump during the 2016 presidential election.

Last year, Ohr was demoted from his position as Associate Deputy Attorney General after it was revealed he met secretly with Fusion GPS co-founder Glenn Simpson and the ex-British spy.