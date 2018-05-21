David Hogg: Deny Santa Fe Shooter Notoriety by Not Using His Name

Parkland, Florida, gun control activist David Hogg is asking reporters to quit using the Santa Fe High School gunman’s name, thereby denying him possible notoriety for his heinous May 18 attack.

Hogg tweeted:

I don’t know the shooters name and don’t want to. If you agree, anytime you see a post with their name or face from news organizations post #NoNotoriety with one of the victim's names. We make these sick people known worldwide for their horrifying acts, let’s stop that. — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) May 20, 2018

HuffPost reported that Hogg’s tweet came two days after CNN’s Anderson Cooper made clear he would not speak the Santa Fe gunman’s name nor show the attacker’s photo.

Cooper tweeted:

On our program it is the stories of the survivors and victims we tell, explains Anderson Cooper "The name of the alleged killer will not be said nor will his face be shown. The only thing he deserves is justice. His victims deserve far better" https://t.co/4EjkUcA2gD — Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) May 19, 2018

Hogg emerged from the February 14 Parkland school shooting as a gun control advocate and protest organizer. He railed against the NRA in the immediate aftermath of the shooting–calling members “pathetic f*ckers“–then tweeted NRA gun safety guidelines on May 13:

For NRA members that have bought more guns out of an irrational fear of us the NRA does provide some safety tips for guns please be sure to be a safe and responsible gun owner. Around 900 children commit suicide with parents gun every year. https://t.co/0rPzQGrcIZ — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) May 14, 2018

