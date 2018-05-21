David Hogg: Deny Santa Fe Shooter Notoriety by Not Using His Name

Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg
Parkland, Florida, gun control activist David Hogg is asking reporters to quit using the Santa Fe High School gunman’s name, thereby denying him possible notoriety for his heinous May 18 attack.

Hogg tweeted:

HuffPost reported that Hogg’s tweet came two days after CNN’s Anderson Cooper made clear he would not speak the Santa Fe gunman’s name nor show the attacker’s photo.

Cooper tweeted:

Hogg emerged from the February 14 Parkland school shooting as a gun control advocate and protest organizer. He railed against the NRA in the immediate aftermath of the shooting–calling members “pathetic f*ckers“–then tweeted NRA gun safety guidelines on May 13:

