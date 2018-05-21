Kris Kobach Slams Open-Borders Activists Who Stormed His Office: ‘Illegal Means Illegal’

Secretary of State and gubernatorial candidate Kris Kobach is hitting back at open borders activists aligned with globalist billionaire George Soros after they stormed his office in Topeka, Kansas.

On Monday, a group of more than 20 protesters with the open borders organization the “Poor People’s Campaign” protested at Kobach’s office in opposition to his fight for voter ID laws and immigration policies that serve the interest of American workers.

The Wichita Eagle reporter Jonathan Shorman captured the protest:

Kobach responded to the open borders activists in a statement, saying:

What these protesters do not seem to understand is that the law is the law, and illegal means illegal. I have fought illegal immigration throughout my entire career. When I am governor, Kansas will stop giving in-state tuition to illegals, and sanctuary cities will cease to exist in the state. [Emphasis added]

As Breitbart News has chronicled, Kobach has been a leading voice on the issue of mass immigration and its negative impacts on America’s working and middle class.

Most recently, Kobach has led the national campaign against non-citizens voting in federal and state elections. Meanwhile, left-wing organizations and Democrats have sought to halt his push against voter fraud in Kansas.

The Poor People’s Campaign is an open borders advocacy organization that lists the Soros-funded Center for Popular Democracy as one of its “endorsing partners.” As Breitbart News reported, the Soros-funded Center for Popular Democracy has been one of the leading voices in the U.S. for promoting illegal immigration within leftist political circles.