Donald Trump will meet with FBI Director Christopher Wray and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein at the White House on Monday.

UPDATE: After the meeting, the White House said the Justice Department Inspector General has officially been asked to expand his probe into the FBI’s counterintelligence operation against Donald Trump’s presidential campaign.

A statement reads: “Based on the meeting with the President, the Department of Justice has asked the Inspector General to expand its current investigation to include any irregularities with the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s or the Department of Justice’s tactics concerning the Trump Campaign. It was also agreed that White House Chief of Staff Kelly will immediately set up a meeting with the FBI, DOJ, and DNI together with Congressional Leaders to review highly classified and other information they have requested.”

“ABC News has learned President Trump will meet today at the White House with Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and FBI Director Christopher Wray. The meeting is scheduled for 3pm. I’m told this “demand” will be a topic of discussion,” ABC’s Jon Karl tweeted, referencing Trump’s demand that the Justice Department probe possible surveillance of his 2016 campaign ordered by federal law enforcement officials.

Reuters adds DNI chief Dan Coats will also attend the meeting.

Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters the meeting was scheduled last week.

Pres Trump to meet this afternoon with Deputy AG Rosenstein, FBI Director Wray and DNI Coats. @PressSec says focus is on Congressional request for documents. Says meeting was scheduled last week before @POTUS demand for probe of FBI informant in his 2016 campaign. — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) May 21, 2018

“I hereby demand, and will do so officially tomorrow, that the Department of Justice look into whether or not the FBI/DOJ infiltrated or surveilled the Trump Campaign for Political Purposes – and if any such demands or requests were made by people within the Obama Administration!” Trump tweeted on Sunday afternoon.

Hours later, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein called on the Justice Department Inspector General to expand his investigation to include possible politically motivated acts regarding how the FBI “conducted its counterintelligence investigation of persons suspected of involvement with the Russian agents who interfered in the 2016 presidential election.”

“If anyone did infiltrate or surveil participants in a presidential campaign for inappropriate purposes, we need to know about it and take appropriate action,” Deputy Attorney General said Sunday evening.

The announcement follows multiple reports indicating foreign policy scholar Stefan Halper acted as an FBI informant who interacted with Trump campaign aides, Carter Page, Sam Clovis and George Papadopoulos.