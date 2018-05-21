Steve King Introduces Act to Imprison Politicians Who Help Illegal Aliens Evade Deportation

Rep. Steve King (R-IA) has introduced legislation named after Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf — who infamously helped criminal illegal aliens evade deportation — that would imprison sanctuary city politicians.

As Breitbart News has reported, back in February Schaaf tipped off illegal aliens and businesses who employ illegal aliens of a pending raid by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Schaaf’s warning of the ICE raid allowed illegal aliens convicted of sex crimes to evade deportation, as Breitbart News reported. As Breitbart exclusively reported, Schaaf is facing a lawsuit by the Immigration Reform Law Institute (IRLI).

Now, Schaaf is the unofficial poster-child for Rep. King’s newest immigration enforcement legislation that seeks to prosecute public officials who help illegal aliens evade deportation.

President @realdonaldtrump how many rabid, violent MS-13 animals do mayors like @LibbySchaaf allow to prey on our citizens when they obstruct ICE raids? Too many! I’ve just introduced a bill to stop them and protect law abiding Americans. https://t.co/DlocIwZhmq — Steve King (@SteveKingIA) May 21, 2018

The legislation, known as the “Mayor Libby Schaaf Act,” would pass down a maximum 5-year prison sentence to public officials who tip off illegal aliens about pending ICE raids.

“Sanctuary politicians are placing the lives of citizens and law enforcement officers in jeopardy by giving illegal aliens warnings about impending ICE actions in local jurisdictions,” King said in a statement. “This is obstruction of justice, and Americans do not have to put up with it.”

“I want lawless, Sanctuary City politicians to hear this message clearly: if you obstruct ICE, you are going to end up in the cooler,” King said.

President Trump has asked Attorney General Jeff Sessions to prosecute Schaaf. A plurality of Americans say Schaaf should be prosecuted.

Working and middle-class Americans are the most supportive of Schaaf being prosecuted by the DOJ, with 52 percent of likely voters earning $30,000 to $50,000 a year saying the mayor should be hit with charges. Nearly 50 percent of likely voters earning $50,000 to $100,000 a year say the same.