Still Not Over It: Hillary Taunts Trump by Donning Russian Hat

Failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton donned a Russian fur hat Sunday and took a very public swipe at President Donald J. Trump over accusations his campaign worked with Russia to influence the 2016 election outcome.

Speaking to Yale students at Class Day, she honoured a university tradition of donning unusual headware by displaying a traditional Russian ushanka hat as she delivered a public shot at her vanquisher.

“If you can’t beat them, join them,” Clinton quipped to the crowd before quickly adding, “I see looking out at you that you are following the tradition of over-the-top hats. So I brought a hat, too. A Russian hat.”

Clinton took a serious turn in her address by admitting that the loss to her Republican opponent still rankled.

“No, I’m not over it,” she said. “I still think about the 2016 election, I still regret the mistakes I made.”

While Clinton feels “okay” as a person, she felt she needed to add that as an American she still felt “concerned.”

“This is a moment to reach across divides of race, class, and politics to try to see the world through the eyes of people very different from ourselves and to return to rational debate,” Clinton explained, calling this “one of the most tumultuous times” for our country.

“It’s not easy to wade back into the fight every day,” she added. “I’m optimistic just how tough America has proven to be.”

The former first lady also felt compelled to offer her observations on the state of American gun ownership.

“You don’t need to experience gun violence to know that when a teenager in Texas who just survived a mass shooting says she’s not surprised at what happened at her school because, and I quote, ‘I’ve always felt like eventually it was going to happen here too,’ we are failing our children,” she said. “So, enough is enough.”