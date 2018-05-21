White House Triples Down on ‘Animals’ of MS-13 with New Fact Sheet

The White House offered evidence of transnational gang MS-13 brutality in a Monday morning “What You Need To Know About The Violent Animals Of MS-13” release.

President Donald Trump referred to MS-13 gang members as “animals” during a sanctuary state roundtable at the White House last week, spurring many media outlets to misreport his comments as referring to immigrants in general. The Associated Press had to delete a tweet that misrepresented the President’s comments that other outlets had similarly misreported.

“The violent animals of MS-13 have committed heinous, violent attacks in communities across America,” read the Monday White House release.

Nisa Mickens and Kayla Cuevas were brutally murdered by MS-13 members. Their parents – Elizabeth Alvarado, Robert Mickens, Evelyn Rodriguez, and Freddy Cuevas – were guests of President Trump at his State of the Union address in January.

The White House recounted the MS-13 murder of Mickens and Cuevas:

Police believe these young girls were chased down and brutally murdered by MS-13 gang members on Long Island, New York, in 2016. Suffolk County Police Commissioner stated that the “murders show a level of brutality that is close to unmatched.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders rebuked the media and liberals over twisting the “animals” comment, criticizing them for defending brutal MS-13 gangsters and asserting that she would use much stronger language to describe the criminal organization’s members who rape, murder, traffic, and mutilate their victims. She cited three cases of the gang’s brutality.

One MS-13 case in Maryland involved a gang member allegedly stabbing a man, decapitating him, dismembering the body, and ripping his heart out. Also in that state, police say members of the gang beat a 15-year-old human trafficking victim 30 times with a bat, each taking turns.

Two MS-13 gangsters laughed, smiled, and waved to cameras during a court hearing during which they faced charges for the kidnapping and sexual assault of one girl and the murder of another.

The White House pointed to communities in New York that have seen “abhorrent violence” at the hands of MS-13. Over the course of a year and a half, from January 2016 to June 2017, nearly 40 percent of Suffolk County murders were tied to the savage MS-13 gang.

A Nassau County teen was killed and hacked up in January 2017. “MS-13’s animals reportedly saw the murder as a way to boost their standing in the gang,” according to the White House. Police believe that the April 2017 brutal murders of four young men in Long Island were the work of MS-13, and a year later the gang was calling for members to kill a cop just to make a statement.

“MS-13 is a transnational gang which follows the motto of “kill, rape, control” by committing shocking acts of violence in an attempt to instill fear and gain control,” the statement continued, offering details about the transnational gang. “MS-13, short for Mara Salvatrucha, commits shocking acts of violence to instill fear, including machete attacks, executions, gang rape, human trafficking, and more. In their motto, the animals of MS-13 make clear their goal is to ‘kill, rape, control.’” The gang boasts around 10,000 members in the United States.

The White House adds:

Recent investigations have revealed MS-13 gang leaders based in El Salvador have been sending representatives into the United States illegally to connect the leaders with local gang members. These foreign-based gang leaders direct local members to become even more violent in an effort to control more territory.

The release concluded with a promise, “President Trump’s entire Administration is working tirelessly to bring these violent animals to justice.”

Follow Michelle Moons on Twitter @MichelleDiana