Baltimore Teen Arrested After Death of Officer

Baltimore County Police arrested a 16-year-old male on Monday in connection with the death of Officer Amy Caprio.

Dawnta Anthony Harris, of the 1600 block of Vincent Court in Baltimore, is being charged with first-degree murder as an adult. Three other suspects in the death of the 29-year-old police officer remain at large. Baltimore County state’s attorney Scott Shellenberger told the Associated Press that “police are looking for other suspects as we speak.” Harris is expected to appear before a judge for his bail hearing at 1PM on May 22.

Caprio is the 11th officer to lose their life in the line of duty while serving Baltimore County. She was a nearly four year veteran of the force, fatally wounded while investigating a suspicious vehicle in the unit block of Linwen Way, in Perry Hall. Caprio was taken to the Medstar Franklin Square hospital, and pronounced dead at 2:50PM.

Eye witnesses have described Caprio’s approach of the vehicle. “I heard, ‘Get out of the car!’ ‘Get out of the car!’ Get out of the car!’ at least three times, and then a pop,” said Dahle Amendt. His wife immediately ran out into the street, making an attempt to revive Caprio. Logan Kurek did the same, performing CPR after his father said, “He saw the Jeep take off and run right over her.”

Authorities suspect that Caprio may have interrupted an armed robbery in progress, judging by the compromised entrance to a nearby home. Residents were advised to stay inside their homes and lock their doors, as police pursued suspects believed to be “armed and dangerous.” Parents of students at three local elementary schools were forced to wait until Monday evening to pick up their children while the area was contained.

Tuesday morning, on 105.7 The Fan, during The Norris & Long Show, Caprio’s husband Tim told former police commissioner Ed Norris “I’m just still grieving. I don’t know, I just feel like talking about it is definitely better than not.”