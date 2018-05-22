Donald Trump: A ‘Disgrace to the Country’ If FBI Had ‘Spies’ in My Campaign

President Donald J. Trump reacted on Monday to the news that an informant was reporting to the FBI about his campaign.
“If they had spies in my campaign, that would be a disgrace,” Trump said when asked about recent reports. “I hope they weren’t.”
The president commented on the news during his meeting with South Korean president Moon Jae-in at the Oval Office.
“If they had spies in my campaign it would be a disgrace to the country,” he said. “It would make every political event ever look like small potatoes.”
But Trump again stressed that the notion of spying on a political campaign would be “unprecedented in the history of this country.”
The informant, Cambridge University professor Stefan Halper, met with officials in the Trump campaign in 2016, reporting details of his conversations with the FBI.
“That is not a normal situation,” Trump said, pointing to the payments that Halper received from the government.
