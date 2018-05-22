Exclusive — Roger Stone: Lindsey Graham Is ‘A Fish-Faced Enemy of the People’

Roger Stone unloaded on Sen. Lindsey Graham in his riotous Tuesday interview on Sirius XM’s Breitbart News Daily, singling out the notoriously pro-mass immigration senator with a long string of insults.

“Lindsey Graham is a blight on the face of the Earth,” Stone told Breitbart News Deputy Political Editor Amanda House. “He’s a disgrace to his state and to the United States Senate. He must be driven from public office because of his constant insistence that Robert Mueller is a saint who should be given totally unfettered power to do anything he wants. Lindsey Graham makes me want to puke.”

There was a pause, but Stone was not done. “He’s a fish-faced enemy of the people, a low life scum bag. This guy doesn’t belong in public office, he belongs back in South Carolina,” he quickly added.

The comments came as Stone discussed President Donald Trump’s ability to effect his agenda despite intense resistance, including from within his own party on the issues, like trade and immigration, where establishment politicians like Graham push back hardest.

“We’re going to renegotiate these multi-national trade deals in which the United States gets screwed but our trading partners seem to prosper. [Trump’s] going to build the wall,” Stone explained. “What’s amazing is how much the president has gotten done considering the constant attacks of the elites within the Republican and the Democratic [parties].”

This is not the first time Stone has made his feelings about Sen. Graham public. Before being banned from Twitter for calling CNN’s Don Lemon a “lying c**ksucker,” Stone told his followers last year, “The fact is Lindsey Graham is so hated in SC that he can no longer appear in public for fear of being lynched by his constituents.”

