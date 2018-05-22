Exclusive — Roger Stone to Trump: ‘Pick up the Phone and Order Jeff Sessions to Appoint Andrew McCarthy’

Roger Stone, veteran political strategist and longtime confidant of President Trump, in an exclusive interview with Sirius XM’s Breitbart News Daily, criticized the president’s decision to allow the Justice Department’s inspector general to look into whether there was political influence in the FBI’s investigation of the Trump campaign.

“The idea yesterday that the president ordered [Deputy Attorney General] Rosenstein to investigate the activities of Rosenstein is an outrage,” Stone told Breitbart News Deputy Political Editor Amanda House.

“Mr. President, wake up! Your Justice Department cannot investigate the actions of your Justice Department,” he said.

Stone recommended that the president order Attorney General Jeff Sessions to appoint former federal prosecutor Andrew McCarthy, contributing editor at National Review, as a special prosecutor. McCarthy is a critic of using special counsels, and has written extensively and skeptically on allegations of Russian collusion.

“Demand a special prosecutor,” Stone said. “Better yet, pick up the telephone and call Jeff Sessions, order him to appoint Andrew McCarthy. You have the authority to name the person. Order him to appoint Andrew McCarthy as a special prosecutor to investigate these abuses and you’ll finally get the truth.”

Stone said having DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz investigate potential wrongdoing by the FBI would only add to his burden. Horowitz is already investigating whether the FBI improperly used the Trump dossier to obtain a surveillance warrant on former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page.

“To ask the inspector general to add to his burden is an attempt to delay the inspector general report,” Stone said.

But he predicted big bombshells when Horowitz does finish his investigation.

“Here’s my prediction for you, when the inspector general’s report comes out, actual members of the [Special Counsel Robert] Mueller team, working for Mueller today, will be forced to resign and will face prosecution,” he said.