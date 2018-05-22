Gun Owners of America: Liberals Have Created ‘Safe Zones’ Where Would-Be Victims Can’t Fight Back

During the May 20 airing of Breitbart News Sunday, Gun Owners of America’s Erich Pratt observed that liberals have created “safe zones” where would-be victims cannot fight back.

The result? Such zones have become target rich environments where attackers, like the one at Santa Fe High School, can ply their trade without fear of their victims returning fire.

Pratt noted that the left reacts to incidents like school shootings by maligning firearms while never admitting that “guns are used far more often to save lives than to take them.” He noted that gun ownership and the ability to have a gun for self-defense is, in many cases, the only thing that levels the playing field and prevents the weak from being overrun by the strong. Because of this, more restrictions on guns simply place the vulnerable at a greater disadvantage.

He referenced the truck used to kill over 80 unarmed people in Nice, France, and noted that box-cutters were used to kill 3,000 Americans on September 11, 2001. Yet the left perpetuates gun-free areas, gun-free zones, which only make the vulnerable susceptible to more and more violence.

Pratt then said:

We live in a dangerous world full of dangerous objects and the human heart, especially an evil human heart, will always be able to get a hold of matches and gasoline or truck keys or box-cutters or whatever it is to commit atrocities. So ultimately, the ultimate responsibility, has to lie on the potential victim and that’s the problem–the anti-gun liberals have created these so-call “safe zones” which actually are the killing zones.

He added, “Gun-free zones are actually the dangerous places where you don’t want to be, and that’s the thing that we need to change.”

