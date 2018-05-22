Nolte: Hillary Clinton Snubs Women with Andrew Cuomo Endorsement

Hillary Clinton had a choice between endorsing incumbent Gov. Mario Cuomo (D-NY) or his upstart rival for the Democrat nomination, Sex and the City actress Cynthia Nixon, who would not only be the first woman governor of the Empire State, but the first gay governor. Hillary chose the old white guy.

It was former Secretary of State Madeline Albright who famously said in support of Hillary Clinton during the 2016 campaign, “It’s not done, and you have to help. Hillary Clinton will always be there for you. And just remember, there’s a special place in hell for women who don’t help each other.”

That is so 2016.

Left-wing journalist Glenn Greenwald said of Hillary’s Cuomo endorsement, “Democrat Cynthia Nixon has the chance to become New York’s first female Governor, and its first openly LGBT Governor. That’s exciting! But Hillary Clinton just endorsed her white, straight, male, corruption-tainted opponent.”

When it comes to Hillary Clinton, it appears to be “identity politics for me, but not for thee.” After all, it was just a few months ago that she was tweeting how “heartened” she was about a record number of women running for office. And now, she is snubbing Nixon, a true insurgent against the longtime Cuomo patriarchy:

Here is a portion of a Hillary essay from late last year:

There are plenty of reasons why we need more women in office. That’s true whether you’re a Democrat, a Republican, or an Independent. One of my favorite parts of being a U.S. senator was working with my women colleagues on both sides of the aisle. Studies show that women are particularly good at bipartisanship and building consensus. We’re also more likely to champion policies that benefit women and children. And in Congress, women introduce more legislation than their male counterparts. It’s like the saying goes: “If you want something done, ask a busy woman to do it.” … The day after Election Day, I said that women and girls are “valuable and powerful and deserving of every chance and opportunity in the world.” I believe in that message more fiercely than ever. You are valuable and powerful. You are eminently qualified and capable. And I cannot wait to see how you use your unique gifts and skills to make your community, our country, and our world a better place.

Never mind.

