MS-13 Gang Member Nicknamed ‘Animal’ Sentenced for Stabbing Boy to Death

An MS-13 gang member nicknamed “Animal” has been convicted and sentenced to prison for the murder of a 15-year-old boy in East Boston.

Joel Martinez, also known as “Animal,” is a 23-year-old national from El Salvador and a member of the violent MS-13 street gang, according to the Boston Herald.

In September 2015, Martinez told a federal informant that he stabbed 15-year-old Irvin Depaz three times and left him for dead on the street in order to be fully inducted into the MS-13 gang.

“I stabbed the [coward] three times,” Martinez told the informant of the murder.

“He stared at me and he asked me if I was going to — if I was going to stab him. I told him, ‘Yes, the [gang] rules you,'” Martinez said.

The gang member will now receive 40 years in prison and deportation from the U.S. once his sentence is served. Martinez was not charged with murder, but rather with RICO conspiracy.

President Trump most recently called MS-13 gang members “animals,” prompting the establishment media and Democrats to defend the gang, as Breitbart News reported.