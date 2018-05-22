National Park Service: Sinkhole Does Not Pose Risk to the White House

The National Park Service responded on Tuesday to the existence of a sinkhole appearing in the White House lawn, stressing that it did not pose a risk to the White House.

“The National Park Service has been monitoring the situation and is bringing in some additional experts to help best determine a remedy,” National Park Service Spokeswoman Jenny Anzelmo-Sarles said in a statement sent to reporters.

The Park Service said that the sinkhole appeared on the North White House lawn, just outside the press briefing room, on Sunday after a weak of heavy rain in Washington D.C.

Anzelmo-Sarles said that sinkholes were “common occurrences” in the area after extremely wet conditions.

“We do not believe it poses any risk to the White House or is representative of a larger problem,” Anzelmo-Sarles concluded.

Workers covered up the sinkhole with green-painted plywood after Breitbart News and other news outlets reported on its appearance.