National Park Service: Sinkhole Does Not Pose Risk to the White House

The National Park Service responded on Tuesday to the existence of a sinkhole appearing in the White House lawn, stressing that it did not pose a risk to the White House.
“The National Park Service has been monitoring the situation and is bringing in some additional experts to help best determine a remedy,” National Park Service Spokeswoman Jenny Anzelmo-Sarles said in a statement sent to reporters.
The Park Service said that the sinkhole appeared on the North White House lawn, just outside the press briefing room, on Sunday after a weak of heavy rain in Washington D.C.
Anzelmo-Sarles said that sinkholes were “common occurrences” in the area after extremely wet conditions.
“We do not believe it poses any risk to the White House or is representative of a larger problem,” Anzelmo-Sarles concluded.
Workers covered up the sinkhole with green-painted plywood after Breitbart News and other news outlets reported on its appearance.
Pleased to report that the White House sinkhole has been temporarily dealt with pic.twitter.com/dcSf0Ft2gV
— Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) May 22, 2018
.