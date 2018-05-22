Nolte: Imagine How the Russia Probe Would Have Gone Under President Hillary

Thought experiment: Imagine how the Russia probe would look today with Hillary Clinton as president and Donald Trump a helpless citizen. Because, believe me, whatever horrors you are imagining, that was the plan.

Certain Hillary would win, the Deep State and their confederates in the establishment media held on to that Russian dossier for only one purpose: to destroy Trump, his business empire, and most especially the MAGA movement.

No rational person can honestly believe our media held on to the hoax-dossier out of some sense of journalistic responsibility. Are you kidding me? I promise you — PROMISE YOU — that the moment Trump won the presidency, straight through to this very moment, straight through to end of their miserable, bitter, corrupt lives, the media deeply regret not releasing the hoax-dossier prior to Election Day. And they should regret it. My guess is, had they, things were close enough it would have tipped the scales to Hillary.

So why, then, did the media hold on to the hoax-dossier? Three reasons, the first being the most important: 1) The media were absolutely certain it was not necessary, that Hillary would defeat Trump — the dossier was merely the “insurance policy”. 2) Why give Trump fodder for his “rigged election” narrative? 3) The media (and Hillary) were salivating at the thought of using the hoax-dossier after the election against a utterly helpless Citizen Trump.

In the real world, the world where Trump won, there are three heroes in this saga: 1) Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) who, despite all media and Deep State attempts to smear and intimidate him, has refused to back down in his demands for transparency. 2) The alternative media, which has been dig-dig-digging, demanding documents and answers while laying out the facts for the public — not to mention tirelessly exposing and dismantling the MSM’s fire hydrant of fake news. 3) Trump, who has been fearless in the face of a withering fusillade of leaks, lies, fake news, and demonization campaigns that would have put any other Republican in the fetal position.

But if you return to our alternative world, the one where Hillary is Madam President and Trump is a helpless citizen, everything changes. Our other two heroes, Nunes and the alternative conservative media, would have been ruthlessly stonewalled to death. With Comey in charge of the FBI, Loretta Lynch still running the Department of Justice (per the tarmac deal), and Harridan Hillary herself in charge of the executive branch, we would know nothing about the truth. We would know nothing about the wiretaps, surveillance, spying, and counter-intelligence campaigns launched by the Obama administration against the Trump campaign.

What’s more, using the blaring siren of the Deep State’s media echo chamber, all we would know for sure is that Citizen Donald Trump colluded with Russian President Vladimir Putin to steal the election. All we would know for sure is that after Trump stole the election, the plan was for a bunch of Trump Towers to pop up like weeds throughout Russia as the rest of Ukraine went down to the Red Army. We would also know for sure that Trump pees on hookers.

In other words, all we would know for sure are the serial lies our government and media would want us to know … for our own good, of course.

After pushing Hillary over the finish line Weekend at Bernie-style, the media saw the hoax-dossier as the icing on their cake, as their dessert, as their reward, as their turn to trap, torture, and ultimately annihilate both Trump and his movement of deplorables.

As Election Day neared, as Trump’s defeat was about to become reality, the media were all rubbing their greasy hands over their copy of the hoax-dossier (you don’t want to know what they were doing with the other hand) and salivating at the thought of using it (and whatever lies Hillary’s administration would cook up to validate it) as a means to finally — FINALLY! — have their revenge against the boastful billionaire who dared mock and criticize them, who dared to not bend to the way they demand Republicans do things, who dared taunt their precious Barry over his birth certificate, who dared to not be one of them.

You nearly have to gasp at the knowledge that the cabal of monstrous McCarthy-ite villains who have been exposed by our heroes here in the real world, would still be in terrifying positions of power in this alternative world: Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, Susan Rice, James Comey, James Clapper, John Brennan, Samantha Power, Andrew McCabe, Peter Strzok, Lisa Page, and so on…

Worse still, with Goebbels-esque audacity and precision, the establishment media — especially CNN, the New York Times, and Washington Post — would be the ones screaming most loudly LYNCH THEM!! LYNCH THE TRAITORS!!!, meaning us, of course — Trump and his MAGA movement.

The Vichy Republicans in Never Trump would supply the rope.

In this alternate world, if Trump is not already in handcuffs, he is certainly indicted.

Had Trump lost the election, Hillary, the Deep State, Never Trump, and most especially the media — who all dreamt of the Dark Times they would descend on a utterly helpless Citizen Trump and his belligerent deplorables — would right now be making their fascist nightmare a reality.

May God continue to bless America.

