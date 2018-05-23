Donald Trump: Mexico and Canada ‘Very Spoiled’ with NAFTA

President Donald Trump said Wednesday it was difficult to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) with Canada and Mexico, calling them “spoiled” by lousy trade deals from past administrations.

“I will tell you they have been very difficult to deal with,” he said. “They’re very spoiled because nobody has done this.”

The president commented on the negotiations as he left the White House for a series of events in New York City. Negotiations over auto imports and manufacturing remain the biggest sticking point in the NAFTA talks.

He said the Mexican and Canadian demands were “not fair” to the American worker, and he would continue tough negations with them. Trump promised that auto workers and auto companies would be pleased with the results.

“I will tell you in the end, we win,” he said. “We’ll win big.”