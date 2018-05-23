Donald Trump: No, James Clapper, I Am Not Happy You Spied on My Campaign

President Donald J. Trump defied former Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, who said the president should be happy that the FBI was monitoring his campaign for Russian interference.

“No, James Clapper, I am not happy,” Trump wrote. “Spying on a campaign would be illegal, and a scandal to boot!”

Trump was referring to an exchange between Clapper and the hosts of The View on the ongoing scandal.

Clapper: ”They were spying on, a term I don’t particularly like, but on what the Russians were doing. Trying to understand were the Russians infiltrating, trying to gain access, trying to gain leverage or influence which is what they do.” Behar: ”Well, why doesn’t he like that? He should be happy.” Clapper: ”Well, he should be.”