During a Tuesday appearance on the View, no less than the former Director of National Intelligence (DNI) James Clapper described what was done by the Obama administration to Donald’s Trump campaign as “spying.”

Although Clapper said he does not like the word “spying” (considering how the disclosure of this spying has blown up in the Obama administration’s face, who can blame him?), he still used the word twice — because there is no other word.

Sounding rattled and defensive, even though he was among friends, Clapper, a left-wing partisan who served as DNI during the Obama administration, attempted to spin the “spying” into something that was for Trump’s own good and the good of the country.

“With the informant business, well, the point here is the Russians,” Clapper volunteered. “Not spying on the campaign but what are the Russians doing? And in a sense, unfortunately, what they were trying to do is protect our political system and protect the campaign.”

View co-host Joy Behar asked, “Trump … claims it’s spying. Other people say it’s a whistleblower or informant — he says it’s spying, it’s bigger than Watergate. So I ask you, was the FBI spying on Trump’s campaign?”

Again describing what happened as “spying,” Clapper said the “spying” was done on the Russians, not on the Trump campaign (as I will explain below, this is simply not true).

“No, they were not,” Clapper replied. “They were spying on, a term I don’t particularly like, but on what the Russians were doing. Trying to understand were the Russians infiltrating, trying to gain access, trying to gain leverage or influence which is what they do.”

It is fascinating watching the anti-Trump media attempt to hurl semantics as a means to smear Trump as a liar for calling straight-up spying spying.

This social media back-and-forth between Aaron Blake, an anti-Trump activist for the far-left Washington Post, and Fox News’s Brit Hume, shows you just how foolish the media are willing to look to pretend the Obama administration did not spy on the Trump campaign, even though that is now a proven fact.

Still no evidence there was a "SPY." In fact, we found out this person wasn't "implanted" in the campaign, as previously claimed. https://t.co/LbLUQehRIY — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) May 23, 2018

Oh for Pete’s sake. He was acting as an informant for the FBI in a counterintelligence investigation. How else to describe him? https://t.co/Kar6r1VfwV — Brit Hume (@brithume) May 23, 2018

"Informant" seems to work pretty well? "Spy," by definition, requires you to be informing on an enemy, which is why Trump insists on it. https://t.co/A788tpYaWX — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) May 23, 2018

Nonsense. Do we spy on the Israelis and the British? Do they spy on us? Are they enemies? — Brit Hume (@brithume) May 23, 2018

In utter desperation, and while hoping no one would notice the word “usually,” Blake foolishly tried to rescue himself with the dictionary:

Merriam-Webster: "to watch secretly usually for hostile purposes" Oxford: "A person employed by a government or other organization to secretly obtain information on an enemy or competitor." Collins: "to watch or observe closely and secretly, usually with unfriendly purpose" — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) May 23, 2018

Aaron, stop digging. “Usually” for hostile purposes means sometimes not for such purposes. And do you really believe this spying was for friendly purposes? If so, why didn’t the FBI warn the campaign of the Russian efforts? Think how different things would be if it had. — Brit Hume (@brithume) May 23, 2018

If they contacted the campaign for the purpose of warning about possible Russian efforts to influence it, sure. We know that was considered, but was not done. — Brit Hume (@brithume) May 23, 2018

An even more desperate Blake then started to throw poop at the wall:

The FBI did warn the Trump campaign, per NBC.https://t.co/d5fWYr8Qo3 — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) May 23, 2018

Read that story carefully. This was a briefing given both campaigns at the time they were being given access, as nominees, to classfied information. No indication it was the product of FBI info on the specific Russian efforts regarding the Trump campaign. — Brit Hume (@brithume) May 23, 2018

What’s more, Blake and Clapper attempting to spin idea that the Obama administration was spying on the Trump campaign for “friendly” purposes is beyond laughable, and we know this was not the case for the reasons Hume points out: the Trump campaign was never informed of this counter-intelligence operation for the simple reason that this counter-intelligence operation had been launched against Trump and his campaign.

Moreover, have the media and the intelligence community ever sounded more desperate and dumb as they attempt to convince Trump he should be happy his campaign was spied on by the Obama administration?

Obama’s spying was not altruistic, it was the infamous insurance policy — there is your motive.

Predictably, though, the establishment media and their confederates in the Deep State are always more than willing to look stupid and petty in service to their precious Barry Obama. But the American people are not going to buy this propaganda any more than they buy the other nonsense sold of late by the fake news media.

