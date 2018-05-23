Donald Trump Supports Tomi Lahren After Woman Throws Drink at Her

President Donald Trump wrote a message of support for Fox News pundit Tomi Lahren on Wednesday after a woman in a Minneapolis restaurant threw a drink at her.

“Everybody is with Tomi Lahren, a truly outstanding and respected young woman!” Trump wrote on Twitter.

Lahren was confronted by people in the restaurant who called her a “racist ass bitch,” and one of the women threw a drink at her:

Everybody is with Tomi Lahren, a truly outstanding and respected young woman! @foxandfriends — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 23, 2018

They threw a drink at @TomiLahren while we were just having brunch. pic.twitter.com/SeJ2t67CMP — Shelby (@JonesonTop42) May 20, 2018