Donald Trump Supports Tomi Lahren After Woman Throws Drink at Her

Tomi Lahren pictured at Politicon 2016. Lahren received the attention of President Donald Trump after a patron at a Minneapolis restaurant threw a drink at the Fox News pundit. (Colin Young-Wolff/Invision/AP)
Colin Young-Wolff/Invision/AP

President Donald Trump wrote a message of support for Fox News pundit Tomi Lahren on Wednesday after a woman in a Minneapolis restaurant threw a drink at her.

“Everybody is with Tomi Lahren, a truly outstanding and respected young woman!” Trump wrote on Twitter.

Lahren was confronted by people in the restaurant who called her a “racist ass bitch,” and one of the women threw a drink at her:

.