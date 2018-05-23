Donald Trump Supports Tomi Lahren After Woman Throws Drink at Her

President Donald Trump wrote a message of support for Fox News pundit Tomi Lahren on Wednesday after a woman in a Minneapolis restaurant threw a drink at her.
“Everybody is with Tomi Lahren, a truly outstanding and respected young woman!” Trump wrote on Twitter.
Lahren was confronted by people in the restaurant who called her a “racist ass bitch,” and one of the women threw a drink at her:
Everybody is with Tomi Lahren, a truly outstanding and respected young woman! @foxandfriends
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 23, 2018
They threw a drink at @TomiLahren while we were just having brunch. pic.twitter.com/SeJ2t67CMP
— Shelby (@JonesonTop42) May 20, 2018
Whoever the guy is that cussed her out, I hope you're having an amazing day pic.twitter.com/wpr4egwtBQ
— I Luh God ✨ (@aVeryRichBish) May 21, 2018
.