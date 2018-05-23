Unions Give $1.3 Billion in Member Dues to Left-Wing Groups

A new study reveals that from 2010 to 2017, labor unions sent some $1.3 billion in member dues to progressive groups aligned with the Democratic Party without obtaining the approval of their members.

According to the Center for Union Facts (CUF) groups that received union member dues include the Clinton Foundation, Planned Parenthood, Center for American Progress, Democracy Alliance, and the Democratic Governors Association.

The data indicate that America Votes received $15.1 million from union member dues, while the Democratic Governors Association was the recipient of $14.5 million. Abortion vendor Planned Parenthood received nearly $1.2 million from union members through their union dues.

As the Washington Post reported following the 2016 presidential election, some 40 percent of union household members vote Republican, and likely would not approve of their union dues being donated by union leadership to left-wing groups.

CUF observes that, under current federal law, union officials are permitted to spend their members’ dues money on political advocacy without their “opt-in” consent.

In addition:

The Employee Rights Act (ERA), which is now co-sponsored by more than 180 senators and House members, would protect employees’ paychecks by requiring union leadership to obtain prior approval before spending member dues on political advocacy. Roughly 80 percent of Americans—including those in union households—support paycheck protection and other ERA reforms.

“For years, labor unions have hijacked member dues to fund Planned Parenthood, Emily’s List, and other pro-abortion groups,” said Luka Ladan, communications director for the Center for Union Facts, as reported by the Daily Caller News Foundation. “Yet many union members oppose the abortion lobby. The Employee Rights Ac t would require union officials to obtain permission before spending dues dollars on left-wing political advocacy.”

The entire list of groups that receive donations of union members’ dues can be viewed here.