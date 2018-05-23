United Airlines CEO: No Regrets, Cutting Ties with NRA Was Personal

United Airlines CEO Oscar Munoz expressed no regrets for cutting ties with the NRA, stressing the decision to do so was “personal,” during the United Continental Holdings Inc.’s annual meeting on Wednesday.

Munoz described the decision as “personal” after a meeting attendee asked why United took a position that ran the risk of alienating every gun owner and/or pro-Second Amendment citizen in America.

Bloomberg reports that Munoz responded by saying, “Sir, it wasn’t political. It was personal with regard to my family at United.”

Munoz explained that one of the individuals killed in the Parkland school shooting was the daughter of a United airlines pilot. He added, “That’s why we made the decision. We aren’t here to make political conversation or strike political debate. We’re here to serve customers.”

He did not explain what the NRA had to do with the Parkland shooting or how cutting ties with that organization provided a service to customers.

On February 24, 2018—just ten days after the Parkland shooting—Breitbart News reported that over a dozen companies caved in the face of anti-NRA protests. United was one of those companies. Others included First National Bank of Omaha, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, Symantec, Metlife, Delta Airlines, Best Western, Hertz, North American Van Lines, Paramount Rx, SimpliSafe, and TrueCar.

