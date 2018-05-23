UNL Researcher Found Guilty of Putting Fake Blood on NRA Leader’s Home

University of Nebraska-Lincoln researcher Patricia Wonch Hill has been found guilty of vandalizing NRA-ILA executive director Chris Cox’s home in Alexandria, Virginia.

Her arrest occurred on January 11 for “allegedly throwing fake blood” on Cox’s home.

On April 21, the Washington Post quoted Cox family attorney Elizabeth Locke saying, “Mr. and Mrs. Cox have been targeted over the past few months by repeated acts of criminal and unlawful conduct, including having their home vandalized on two occasions. These coordinated tactics have crossed the line of civility and human decency.” Cox said the actions included having his home “splashed with fake blood.”

A security guard identified Hill as the person who allegedly sprayed a “red, gel-like substance” on the steps of Cox’s home.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that on May 21 Judge Donald Haddock Jr. found Hill guilty of vandalizing the home and fined her $500.

Hill was found guilty in a bench trial and has already appealed. She will get a trial in front of a jury June 6.

The University of Nebraska board of regents has taken no action against Hill because bylaws “limit the university from leveling additional sanctions against employees convicted of minor crimes where the university has no interest.”

