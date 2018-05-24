Accused of Murder: Previously Deported MS-13 Gang Member Who Entered U.S. as ‘Unaccompanied Minor’

An MS-13 gang member who entered the United States as a so-called “unaccompanied minor” is now being accused of murdering a man in the Houston, Texas area.

Franklin Platero-Rodriguez, 21-years-old, originally entered the U.S. illegally after crossing the southern border. After being deported, Platero-Rodriguez re-entered the country as an unaccompanied minor, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials told Fox News.

According to the Berkeley County Sheriff Department, Platero-Rodriguez was arrested in Ladson, South Carolina after allegedly murdering a man in the Houston area.

Authorities claim that Platero-Rodriguez killed the man and then disposed of the man’s body in the trunk of his car and lit him on fire, leaving the entire car to burn. That’s when Platero-Rodriguez ditched town for South Carolina, police say.

Platero-Rodriguez is currently facing multiple gun charges.

The violent El Salvadorian MS-13 gang has flourished in the U.S. after decades of open borders policies whereby unaccompanied minors are resettled throughout the country. Sometimes, those unaccompanied minors are already members of MS-13 or become members.

As Breitbart Texas reported, there have been at least 200 murders by the MS-13 gang across 22 states since 2012. Most recently, Border Patrol revealed to Breitbart Texas that an MS-13 gang member traveling with a caravan of 1,200 Central Americans posed as an unaccompanied minor to gain entry to the U.S.

An explosive report by Breitbart News revealed that nearly 100 MS-13 gang members had been resettled across the country by the federal government as unaccompanied minors. Nearly 65 of those gang members were granted Special Immigrant Juvenile Status (SIJ), which acts as a quasi-amnesty program for young illegal aliens who cross the southern border.