Donald Trump: NFL National Anthem Changes a Victory for the People

President Donald Trump reacted to the news that the NFL had changed their policies on players kneeling for the national anthem, praising the American people for voicing their disappointment with the organization.

“I think the people pushed it forward, this was not me,” he said in an interview with Fox and Friends host Brian Kilmeade aired on Thursday. “I brought it out, I think the people pushed it forward.”

The new rules require all NFL players and personnel on the field to stand for the national anthem or stay in the locker room. The NFL commissioner will impose fines on players who do not comply.

Trump praised the NFL’s decision, even though he did not like the idea that any player would choose to stay in the locker room rather than stand for the national anthem.

“I don’t think people should be staying in locker rooms, but still I think it’s good,” he said. “You have to stand proudly for the national anthem or you shouldn’t be playing, maybe you shouldn’t be in the country.”