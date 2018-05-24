Police: Armed Citizen Kills Gunman at Oklahoma City Restaurant

An armed citizen shot and killed a gunman after he allegedly opened fire in an Oklahoma City restaurant Thursday night.

CNN reports that a man entered Louie’s Grill & Bar in Oklahoma City and began shooting. He then walked out of the restaurant and was shot dead by an armed citizen.

Two people — “an adult female and a juvenile female” — were shot when the attacker opened fire in the restaurant, and a man broke his leg trying to flee the scene.

The Oklahoma City Police tweeted:

Lake Hefner shooting update: A man walked into the Louie’s restaurant and opened fire with a gun. Two people were shot. One person has been taken to a hospital with serious injuries. A bystander with a pistol confronted the shooter outside the restaurant and fatally shot him. — Oklahoma City Police (@OKCPD) May 25, 2018

Fox 13 reports that the two females who suffered gunshot wounds are expected to survive.

Police do not know the motive for the attack. They are asking residents to avoid the area as the investigation gets underway.

