Soros-Linked Group: Trump Is ‘Racist’ for Calling MS-13 Gang ‘Animals’

The left wing Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) — linked to globalist billionaire George Soros — says President Trump is “racist” and “dehumanizing” MS-13 gang members when he describes them as “animals.”

Last week, during a roundtable discussion on sanctuary cities, Trump described the members of the El Salvadorian MS-13 gang as “animals,” a reference to their violent crime history of torturing, beheading, raping, and beating innocent Americans to death.

Immediately following Trump’s remarks, the establishment media and Democrats came to the defense of MS-13 gang members, as Breitbart News reported. House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi defended MS-13 by saying Trump needed to “recognize” that every person has a “spark of divinity” in themselves.

Likewise, SPLC has continued defending MS-13, now claiming that Trump’s attack on the gang is “racist” and “dehumanizing.”

It is unacceptable for such racist, dehumanizing language to now be repeated 10 times on the White House website in a document that speaks for America. pic.twitter.com/U5yfT33BX6 — Southern Poverty Law Center (@splcenter) May 21, 2018

“This kind of rhetoric is unacceptable from anyone. For it to come yet again from the mouth of the president is dangerous,” the organization wrote.

SPLC is tied to Soros’s Open Society Foundation through staff and funding. The group advocates for open borders and mass immigration.

Most recently, an MS-13 gang member nicknamed “animal” was sentenced to 40 years in prison after brutally stabbing a 15-year-old boy to death in East Boston as part of his initiation into the gang, Breitbart News reported.

An explosive report by Breitbart News revealed that nearly 100 MS-13 gang members had been resettled across the country by the federal government as unaccompanied minors. Nearly 65 of those gang members were granted Special Immigrant Juvenile Status (SIJ), which acts as a quasi-amnesty program for young illegal aliens who cross the southern border.