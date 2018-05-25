Donald Trump: ‘Corrupt’ Media Hates ‘Spygate’ Story

President Donald J. Trump ridiculed the establishment media for ignoring the story about an FBI informant deployed to spy on his presidential campaign in 2016.

“The corrupt Mainstream Media hates this monster story!” Trump wrote on Twitter on Friday.

The president quoted Federalist Senior Editor Mollie Hemingway who described the informant as a “spy” who was “spying” on the Trump campaign, despite protests from former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper about the use of the term “spy.”

Trump focused his attention on law enforcement officials in the Obama administration who quietly investigated his campaign during the election.

“Can anyone even imagine having Spies placed in a competing campaign, by the people and party in absolute power, for the sole purpose of political advantage and gain?” Trump asked. “And to think that the party in question, even with the expenditure of far more money, LOST!”