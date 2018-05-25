Donald Trump: Democrats ‘Rooting Against’ United States in North Korea Negotiations

President Donald J. Trump reacted Friday to the ongoing commentary from Democrats critical of his decision to cancel the meeting with North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un.

“Democrats are so obviously rooting against us in our negotiations with North Korea,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “Just like they are coming to the defense of MS 13 thugs, saying that they are individuals & must be nurtured, or asking to end your big Tax Cuts & raise your taxes instead.”

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi described Kim Jong-un as “the big winner” out of the deal, describing Trump’s letter canceling the meeting as “chummy” and “palsy-walsy.”

“Dems have lost touch!” Trump added.