Donald Trump to Naval Academy Graduates: ‘America Is Back’

President Donald J. Trump spoke at the Naval Academy commencement ceremony on Friday, praising a restored pride in the United States of America and its military.

“We are witnessing the great reawakening of the American spirit and of American might,” he said at the ceremony in Annapolis. “We have rediscovered our identity, regained our stride and we’re proud again.”

Trump praised the American victories in the 20th century, including winning two world wars, putting a man on the moon, curing diseases, and developing massive infrastructure.

“Yes. America is back,” he said, as the audience applauded.

The president rallied the cadets with famous Navy slogans like “Don’t give up the ship” and “Damn the torpedoes, full speed ahead” and reasserted his commitment to greatness.

“In case you haven’t noticed, we have become a lot stronger lately,” he said. “We are not going to apologize for America. We are going to stand up for America. No more apologies.”

He emphasized the importance of having a strong military force, which would deter threats to the United States of America, praising the end of defense sequestration and the $700 billion investment in military spending in the last spending agreement passed by Congress.

“If a fight must come, there is no other alternative. Victory. Winning. Beautiful words,” Trump said. “That’s what it’s all about.”

He continued with the theme of winning, praising Navy’s football victories against the Army team.

“Let me guess. You’re still not tired of winning. Winning is such a great feeling. Isn’t it a great feeling?” Trump said. “Nothing like winning. Gotta’ win. In every endeavor.”

He promised to stay for hours after the ceremony to shake the hands of each and every one of the over 1,100 graduates present for the ceremony.

“We are showing what is possible when America starts acting like its sailors and its marines,” he said.