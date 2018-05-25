Not Over Yet: Donald Trump Still Talking to North Korea About June 12 Summit

President Donald J. Trump said Friday that negotiations continued with North Korea about a possible summit meeting with Kim Jong-un, asserting that it could still happen on June 12th.

“We’ll see what happens, it could even be the 12th,” Trump told reporters in the White House driveway on Friday morning. “We’re talking to them now. They very much want to do it. We’d like to do it. We’re going to see what happens.”

Trump commented on the negotiations on his trip to the Naval Academy to deliver their commencement address.

The president said that he was encouraged by the reversal in tone from North Korea.

“It was a very nice statement that they put out,” he said.

When asked by reporters if Kim was simply playing games with the United States, Trump replied, “Everybody plays games. You know that, You know that better than anybody.”

Trump also reacted to the North Korea statement on Twitter on Friday morning.

“Very good news to receive the warm and productive statement from North Korea,” he wrote. “We will soon see where it will lead, hopefully to long and enduring prosperity and peace. Only time (and talent) will tell!”