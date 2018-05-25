Portland: Truck Rams Pedestrians on Sidewalk, Possibly ‘Intentional’

Clothing is strewn on the sidewalk at a scene where pedestrians were hit by a motorist in Portland, Ore., Friday, May 25, 2018. Police say three women have been injured in a hit-and-run crash near Portland State University. (AP Photo/Don Ryan)
AP Photo/Don Ryan

A vehicle reportedly drove onto a sidewalk and struck multiple pedestrians near Portland State University on Friday. A police officer at the scene told reporters that three people have been rushed to the hospital.

UPDATE: Police have located the vehicle from the incident.

The Oregonian reports three women were hospitalized after the incident. Oregon Health & Science University Hospital is treating one victim in critical condition, while another victim is in serious condition. The third woman is in fair condition.

Police have not identified a suspect but released a photo of the suspect’s vehicle. Multiple witnesses described the vehicle as a blue SUV. Local authorities are currently patrolling the area in search of a 2005 Mazda Tribute. The SUV suffered damages to the front and has a leaky radiator.

One eyewitness posted footage showing the aftermath of the incident, where first responders could be seen attending to the victims.

Another eyewitness told Fedor Zarkhin that the suspect “gunned the motor” in an attempt to run him over.

Mike Rogoway of the Oregonian said the act may have been intentional.

“There are indications it was not an accident,” he tweeted.

KOIN reports: “A police source tells KOIN 6 that the crash was likely intentional. They suspect the driver is suffering from mental illness and believe they have identified the car involved.”

The Portland fire department confirmed an incident had occurred on SW 6th Ave and that the street would be closed for at least four hours.

This story is developing.

