Portland: Truck Rams Pedestrians on Sidewalk, Possibly ‘Intentional’

A vehicle reportedly drove onto a sidewalk and struck multiple pedestrians near Portland State University on Friday. A police officer at the scene told reporters that three people have been rushed to the hospital.

UPDATE: Police have located the vehicle from the incident.

UPDATE: SW 6 Ave/SW Montgomery St. The blue Mazda Tribute has been located by police. Based on information learned at this time, the Police Bureau does not believe there is a danger to the community connected with this incident. — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) May 25, 2018

Police take person into custody in NE Portland in car matching description of suspect vehicle in PSU collision that injured 3 women. WATCH LIVE: https://t.co/wJfWeUI6Ve pic.twitter.com/DOv6oqY89O — FOX 12 Oregon KPTV (@fox12oregon) May 25, 2018

The Oregonian reports three women were hospitalized after the incident. Oregon Health & Science University Hospital is treating one victim in critical condition, while another victim is in serious condition. The third woman is in fair condition.

Devastating little scene remains though most of the crowd appears to have moved on. pic.twitter.com/HGetL4K0vQ — Beth Nakamura (@bethnakamura) May 25, 2018

Police have not identified a suspect but released a photo of the suspect’s vehicle. Multiple witnesses described the vehicle as a blue SUV. Local authorities are currently patrolling the area in search of a 2005 Mazda Tribute. The SUV suffered damages to the front and has a leaky radiator.

UPDATE: SW 6 Ave/SW Montgomery St. Investigators believe a blue 2005 Mazda Tribute with grey bumpers and Oregon license plate: 491JHT is involved. If this vehicle is seen call 9-1-1. pic.twitter.com/qhhMxSGgxX — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) May 25, 2018

One eyewitness posted footage showing the aftermath of the incident, where first responders could be seen attending to the victims.

At scene of vehicle / pedestrian collision near SW 6th and Hall. Witness says blue SUV traveling east on Montgomery and crossing 6th hit three pedestrians on or near east 6th ave sidewalk, then driver fled scene. pic.twitter.com/kdWhKGoeZH — Dave Killen (@killendave) May 25, 2018

Another eyewitness told Fedor Zarkhin that the suspect “gunned the motor” in an attempt to run him over.

Witness said driver almost hit him, “gunned the motor” trying to hit him after hitting three people. Three hospitalized, officer said. pic.twitter.com/u9TIF9nn7z — Fedor Zarkhin (@FedorZarkhin) May 25, 2018

Mike Rogoway of the Oregonian said the act may have been intentional.

“There are indications it was not an accident,” he tweeted.

There are indications it was not an accident. Situation fluid. — Mike Rogoway (@rogoway) May 25, 2018

KOIN reports: “A police source tells KOIN 6 that the crash was likely intentional. They suspect the driver is suffering from mental illness and believe they have identified the car involved.”

The Portland fire department confirmed an incident had occurred on SW 6th Ave and that the street would be closed for at least four hours.

SW 6th Ave incident: SW 6th Ave will be closed for 4 hours minimum. This will affect @trimetservice. #alert — Portland Fire&Rescue (@PDXFire) May 25, 2018

This story is developing.