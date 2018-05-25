Shots Fired at Indiana Middle School, Two in Critical Condition

Two individuals are in critical condition after shots were fired at Noblesville West Middle School, which is 25 miles north of Indianapolis.

WISH-TV reports that one of the critically wounded is a 13-year-old, the other is an adult.

“The son of a WISH-TV producer has said that a male shooter is in custody.”

NFD and NPD are on scene of an active shooter at Noblesville West Middle School. Suspect is in custody. NPD will have more info when it’s available. — Noblesville Fire (@NoblesvilleFD) May 25, 2018

WTHR reports that Noblesville West Middle School is being cleared by law enforcement and the middle school students are being taken by bus to Noblesville High School.

UPDATE: Noblesville chief of police Kevin Jowitt says the suspect detained in the shooting is a “male student at Noblesville West Middle School.” Jowitt said there is “no reason to believe there is any kind of threat connected to this incident anywhere else.”

