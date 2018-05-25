Snapchat Removes Cosmo Porn Site After Parent Firestorm

Snapchat removed Cosmopolitan’s new porn site known as Cosmo After Dark less than a week after it was launched following an uproar by parents over the easy access of its pornographic content to children.

Chris McKenna, who runs the website Protect Young Eyes – a site devoted to “defending kids from online danger” – alerted parents to the porn site located in the Discover section of Snapchat, a platform that has almost no parental controls available.

He announced Thursday that Cosmopolitan “sent us a response to our original Tweet around noon on May 24 confirming the following about the After Dark channel that launched on May 18″:

On May 18, Snapchat Introduced the Cosmo After Dark channel in Discover. Guess what? It's p*ornography. And, there's nothing parents can do to stop it. If your child uses Snapchat, then don't miss this blog post. #snapchat #waitingislovinghttps://t.co/0bQZorK3Hw pic.twitter.com/4EIHxsVhZp — Protect Young Eyes (@protecteyes) May 20, 2018

Cosmopolitan has always been known for empowering women in all aspects of their lives. With a highly popular Snapchat Discover channel, Cosmo launched an age-gated product on the platform for adults over the age of 18, which it is discontinuing after a pilot edition. — Cosmopolitan (@Cosmopolitan) May 24, 2018

“Cosmopolitan has always been known for empowering women in all aspects of their lives,” Hearst Corporation, the parent company of Cosmopolitan, responded. “With a highly popular Snapchat Discover channel, Cosmo launched an age-gated product on the platform for adults over the age of 18, which it is discontinuing after a pilot edition.”

WSPA.com news confirmed that the X-rated channel had been discontinued due to the uproar by parents and watchdog groups.