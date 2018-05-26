Carter Page, one of three Trump campaign members FBI informant Stefan Halper contacted during the 2016 presidential campaign, says James Comey’s FBI left his life in shambles.

The oil industry consultant told Paul Sperry of the New York Post that in the wake of the intense media coverage he received towards the end of 2016, his girlfriend broke up with him during a heated discussion after “freaking out,” over Page being the subject of “fake news.”

“Talking with her later in the evening after dinner, she told me that she didn’t want me staying there anymore, and that our relationship was over,” Page reveals.

Following the break-up, Page says he “booked a last-minute hotel reservation as part of this early chapter of the redefinition of my life.”

“Page believes the FBI’s mole, professor Stefan Halper, was secretly spying on him as part of a “politically motivated” investigation of Team Trump, using fake sympathy to gain his trust — all while fishing for dirt on Page’s ties to Russia, where he’d worked as an energy consultant,” Sperry reports.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if it turned out to be a trap,” Page told the veteran reporter.

Page first met Halper after the consultant gave a presentation at a security conference called “2016’s Race to Change the World,” — organized by the University of Cambridge’s Centre for Research in the Arts, Social Sciences and Humanities.

Chuck Ross of the Daily Caller reported Halper later asked Page multiples times to get together at his Virginia farm.

Curiously, the informant contacted Page on July 28th, 2017 — months after Donald Trump entered the White House — according to an email that the consultant tweeted on May 20.

In the e-mail, Halper suggested the media had moved on from the Trump-Russia collusion narrative to possible improper conduct by White House officials.

Reporters keep asking me about my interactions with Prof. Halper.

I found all our interactions to be cordial.

Like this email I received about a year after I first met him.

He never seemed suspicious.

Just a few scholars exchanging ideas.

He had interests in policy, and politics. pic.twitter.com/D5SKkvN2Bx — Carter Page, Ph.D. (@carterwpage) May 20, 2018

“It seems attention has shifted a bit from the ‘collusion’ investigation to the ‘contretempts’ within the White House,” wrote the FBI informant.

“I must assume this gives you some relief.”

“Be in touch when you have the time. Would be great to catch up,” concluded Halper.