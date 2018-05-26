Donald Trump Announces Venezuela’s Release of Hostage Joshua Holt

President Donald J. Trump announced the news Saturday that hostage Joshua Holt was released by Venezuela’s authorities.

“Good news about the release of the American hostage from Venezuela,” Trump wrote on Twitter.

The president said Holt will join his family at the White House at about 7:00 p.m. Saturday evening.

Holt, age 26, was arrested after he traveled to Venezuela to marry his wife before state authorities apprehended him and held him hostage.

He has been held in Venezuela for two years, without trial.

On May 16, Holt published a secretly recorded video begging for release.

“Please, my fellow Americans, don’t allow me to continue suffering in Venezuela,” Holt said on Facebook. “I am not a political pawn. I am a human being, a child of God, and I just want to live happy with my wife and children. I have NEVER done anything wrong in my life. Please help me!”

American authorities appear to have acted quickly to secure his release.

“The great people of Utah will be very happy!” Trump wrote:

Sen. Marco Rubio also reacted to the news on Twitter: