Video: Josh Holt Reunites with Family After Release from Venezuela

A Utah man who had been jailed in Venezuela for nearly two years has returned to the United States.

A White House official says Joshua Holt arrived Saturday evening at Washington Dulles International Airport. The official isn’t authorized to speak about the matter by name.

Senator Orrin Hatch (R-UT), who was instrumental in securing the American’s release, tweeted heartwarming video of Holt and his wife reuniting with family members in Washington, D.C.

“We are grateful to all who participated in this miracle,” the Holt family said in a statement earlier.

Venezuelan officials released Holt after high-level talks between President Nicolas Maduro and U.S. lawmakers. Holt and his wife were jailed for nearly two years on weapons charges that U.S. officials consider bogus.

The release of Holt and his wife and their departure for Washington came one day after Republican Sen. Bob Corker of Tennessee held a surprise meeting in Caracas with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

Earlier today, President Donald Trump tweeted about Holt’s release:

“Good news about the release of the American hostage from Venezuela. Should be landing in D.C. this evening and be in the White House, with his family, at about 7:00 P.M. The great people of Utah will be very happy!”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.