Backfire: David Hogg’s Publix Boycott Diminishes Same-Sex Marriage, Abortion Funding

Gun control activist David Hogg’s boycott and protests against Publix grocers hurts funding for same-sex marriage and abortion.

He targeted Publix because they gave nearly $700,000 to pro-gun gubernatorial candidate Adam Putnam (R).

Hogg’s protest included a “die in” in the aisles of a Publix store and chalk outlines of 17 persons on a Publix parking lot:

Early this morning @davidhogg111 teamed up with @ChangeTheRef to create an art instillation outside of @publix in protest of the corporation and their support of Adam Putnam. 17 chalk outlines in multiple parking spots were drawn and wrapped in caution tape. #msd #neveragain pic.twitter.com/043cC2o6kA — Emilee McGovern (@EmileeRose) May 25, 2018

Publix agreed to cease donations to Putnam following the protests. However, so as to be fair to all customers, they also announced they would cease donations to more liberal-leaning causes too. These include donations that would go toward same-sex marriage and abortion.

IJR’s Caleb Hull reported:

Because David Hogg convinced Publix to pull political funding from an NRA supporting candidate, they also backed out of funding for same-sex marriage and abortion advocacy… GOOD ONE pic.twitter.com/E3EoUzTcqn — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) May 25, 2018

