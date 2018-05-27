George H.W. Bush Hospitalized in Maine for ‘Low Blood Pressure and Fatigue’

AP Photo/David J. Phillip

Former President George H.W. Bush was admitted to Southern Maine Health Care in Biddeford, Maine on Sunday after experiencing “low blood pressure and fatigue,” Bush spokesman Jim McGrath says.

“The former president is awake and alert, and not in any discomfort,” McGrath added.

Yesterday, the former president joined veterans at the American Legion Post 159 in Kennebunkport, Maine for its monthly pancake breakfast.

In April, Bush was treated for a blood infection at Houston Methodist Hospital, one day after Barbara Bush, his wife of 73 years, was laid to rest.

