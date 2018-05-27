Former President George H.W. Bush was admitted to Southern Maine Health Care in Biddeford, Maine on Sunday after experiencing “low blood pressure and fatigue,” Bush spokesman Jim McGrath says.

“The former president is awake and alert, and not in any discomfort,” McGrath added.

President @GeorgeHWBush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care (@SMHCHealth) today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue. He will likely remain there for a few days for observation. The former president is awake and alert, and not in any discomfort. — Jim McGrath (@jgm41) May 27, 2018

Yesterday, the former president joined veterans at the American Legion Post 159 in Kennebunkport, Maine for its monthly pancake breakfast.

Delighted to join the veterans, including my dear friend Gen. Brent Scowcroft, at the @AmericanLegion Post 159 monthly pancake breakfast in Kennebunkport today. This weekend we remember, and thank, all who have given their lives for our great country. pic.twitter.com/VQgfPmt5rw — George Bush (@GeorgeHWBush) May 26, 2018

In April, Bush was treated for a blood infection at Houston Methodist Hospital, one day after Barbara Bush, his wife of 73 years, was laid to rest.