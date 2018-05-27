GOP Voters: Immigration Most Important Issue Facing the Nation

Immigration remains the most important issue to Republican voters, conservatives, and supporters of President Trump, a new poll reveals.

The latest Harvard/Harris Poll finds that a plurality of 41 percent of Republican voters say immigration is the most pressing issue facing the nation. Meanwhile, 42 percent of conservatives said the same, while 44 percent of Trump voters said immigration was the single biggest issue:

White voters, likewise, say immigration is one of the top three biggest issues, along with healthcare and terrorism.

The poll reveals that GOP voters, conservatives, and Trump voters believe that immigration is vastly more important than issues like tax reform, the national debt, and healthcare.

As Breitbart News has reported, likely GOP voters have told pollsters for months that immigration is their biggest priority heading into the 2018 midterm elections.

As Breitbart News has reported, likely GOP voters have told pollsters for months that immigration is their biggest priority heading into the 2018 midterm elections.

Rather than focusing on Trump’s popular pro-American immigration reforms that would reduce legal immigration to raise Americans’ wages, the Republican establishment and the donor class has attempted to push the president to focus on uninfluential issues like tax cuts and prison reform.

Trump, bucking the GOP establishment, has reaffirmed his commitments to cut legal immigration to reduce the burden that American citizens have been hit with for decades due to mass immigration, Breitbart News reported.

“A [visa] lottery is ridiculous, you know. I mean, they take people from the lottery where you can imagine these countries are not putting their finest in that lottery, so I don’t like the lottery,” Trump said last week.

“Chain migration is a disaster, and you look at what’s going on where somebody comes in who’s bad and yet they’ll have 24 members of a family, not one of them do you want in this country,” Trump said. “So chain migration is terrible, [visa] lottery is terrible … [and] we have to get rid of catch and release.”

Most recently, Breitbart News reported how the current legal immigration system has imported more than 10 million foreign nationals to the U.S. in the last decade, a population larger than the residency of New York City.

Most recently, Breitbart News reported how the current legal immigration system has imported more than 10 million foreign nationals to the U.S. in the last decade, a population larger than the residency of New York City.