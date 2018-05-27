‘EXTREMELY DANGEROUS’: Dramatic Video Shows Flash Floods Ravaging Baltimore Metro Area

The Baltimore Metropolitan area is experiencing flash flooding Sunday, prompting U.S. officials to advise residents to seek higher ground.

At 4:40 p.m. EST, the National Weather Service sent out a warning to Ellicott City in Howard County, Maryland.

“**FLASH FLOOD EMERGENCY** remains in effect for Ellicott City. This is an EXTREMELY DANGEROUS AND POTENTIALLY CATASTROPHIC situation and you must move to HIGHER GROUND IMMEDIATELY AND STAY AWAY FROM ANYWHERE WHERE WATER IS MOVING,” tweeted the National Weather Service.

5:30 PM Sunday- **FLASH FLOOD EMERGENCY** remains in effect for Ellicott City. This is an EXTREMELY DANGEROUS AND POTENTIALLY CATASTROPHIC situation and you must move to HIGHER GROUND IMMEDIATELY AND STAY AWAY FROM ANYWHERE WHERE WATER IS MOVING. — NWS DC/Baltimore (@NWS_BaltWash) May 27, 2018

The town experienced similar flooding two years ago.

A live Periscope feed from Ellicott City Main Street: https://t.co/cV61nz6m0b — Justin Fenton (@justin_fenton) May 27, 2018

The Baltimore Sun writes:

“Flooding in Ellicott City rivaling the flooding incident in 2016,” the Howard County fire and rescue department tweeted. “Multiple rescues in progress.” The department tweeted at about 5:20 p.m. that “water is receding.” They said “hundreds of rescuers” are swarming to the area. Those seeking shelter can go to the Roger Carter Community Center at 3000 Milltowne Drive. Rescue swimmers from all three shifts are being called in, the department tweeted, with swift water units responding from as far away at Northern Virginia. … Portalli’s Italian Restaurant employee Arianna Wilgar said the water had reached the establishment’s second floor. It was not that high last time, she said.

This flood looks worse than 2016. pic.twitter.com/AxFm1g9ZY4 — Libby Solomon (@libsolomon) May 27, 2018

People stuck on second floor of Phoenix Emporium. Water still rising pic.twitter.com/cqU92jrrZJ — Libby Solomon (@libsolomon) May 27, 2018

In case it’s not clear yet, stay away from Main Street. Please. pic.twitter.com/FO1HFpYqMo — Libby Solomon (@libsolomon) May 27, 2018

Baltimore County fire department spokeswoman Elise Armacost told residents, “If you don’t have to be outside, you shouldn’t be, later adding, “You’re much safer indoors.”

“We’ve got storm warnings all across the county right now.”

Waters receding. Maybe. Swift water rescue is here pic.twitter.com/va53WNzBk5 — Libby Solomon (@libsolomon) May 27, 2018

Water is back up, and more rain coming our way. pic.twitter.com/RCMjcIkPFn — Libby Solomon (@libsolomon) May 27, 2018

In a tweet Sunday evening, Maryland Governor Larry Hogan warned the flooding was “moving towards central Maryland,” and urged residents to “avoid travel.”

“Strong storms bringing heavy rain & potential for flash floods are currently moving across central Maryland. Please use extreme caution, follow all weather advisories& avoid travel if possible. If your area is under a flash flood warning, take precautions and seek higher ground,” Hogan tweeted.

Strong storms bringing heavy rain &potential for flash floods are currently moving across central Maryland. Please use extreme caution, follow all weather advisories& avoid travel if possible. If your area is under a flash flood warning, take precautions and seek higher ground. https://t.co/A2i2BjM2Wj — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) May 27, 2018

Ellicott City residents watch on Maryland Avenue as their town floods again. pic.twitter.com/8IVi4LRUCL — Libby Solomon (@libsolomon) May 27, 2018

Devastating flooding is hitting Main Street in Ellicott City again. Video courtesy of @JeremyHarrisTV. (WARNING: Explicit language) READ MORE: https://t.co/YVpCtgOaNq pic.twitter.com/mgtyj0C4Gr — WJZ | CBS Baltimore (@wjz) May 27, 2018