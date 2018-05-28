PHOTOS: Americans Remember Loved Ones at Arlington this Memorial Day

This Memorial Day weekend, thousands of Americans headed to the Arlington National Cemetery to honor those who served and sacrificed.

Many of those who came have served in the military themselves. (Kristina Wong/Breitbart News)

Many came to see those who they have lost.

A man walks alone in Arlington, holding a folded American flag. (Kristina Wong/Breitbart News)

Parents flocked from all over the country to see their fallen sons and daughters.

Sandra and Louis Parker, of Phoenix, Arizona, came to visit their son, Kristoffer Solesbee, an Air Force explosive ordnance disposal technician, who they lost seven years ago.

“He wanted to be just like his grandpa. My dad was in the Air Force for 30 years,” Parker said.

“He got into the explosive ordnance disposal, and he loved what he did, because he said he was going to war to save lives,” she said. “We miss him. But we’re glad that we have this place to come to.”

The Parkers leave pinwheels for other EOD families they have met along the way, who cannot make the trek to Arlington every year.

Louis and Sandra Parker visited their son’s grave on Thursday, and again on Saturday. (Kristina Wong/Breitbart News)

Memorial Day is a day to visit your friends, and leave some things behind.

Friends of U.S. Army Staff Sergeant Richard Liam Berry leave behind bottles of Yuengling, and a “Purple Love” honey boba drink. (Kristina Wong/Breitbart News)

Freddy Gutierrez visits his son, William, who served in the Marine Corps. He was just 20 when he died.

Gutierrez waters the bouquet of flowers he and his mother brought, and washes off the top of his son’s grave stone.

“My son is wonderful. One of the best sons I have. He is a proud American,” Gutierrez says, before burying his face and wiping away fresh tears.

Gutierrez remembers his son William, a Marine who died when he was just 20. (Kristina Wong/Breitbart News)

A group of about 25 retired and active Special Forces soldiers roll up beside Section 60, where many Iraq and Afghanistan War veterans are buried.

They rode up from Fort Bragg, North Carolina, home of the U.S. Army Special Operations Command.

The Special Forces Brotherhood Motorcycle Club’s Fort Bragg chapter pays their respects to fallen brothers at Arlington. (Kristina Wong/Breitbart News)

The group’s vice president, Jaraan Little, says his first stop will be Army Sgt. 1st Class Alfonso Molinar, who died four years ago.

Lee Blackwell, Molinar’s fiancé, says he was strong, yet gentle.

Some parents whose children are buried near trees forewent chairs.

A mother and father rest near underneath the shade. (Kristina Wong/Breitbart News)

Little stops by his friend Jason Thomas, who he has known for 17 years.

Little visits Thomas, who recently passed in March. (Kristina Wong/Breitbart News)

The Special Forces Brotherhood Motorcycle Club stops for a group photo.

The club takes a group photo. (Kristina Wong/Breitbart News)

Although Section 60 is home to those who have fallen, there is lots of love shared there.

Beth Clemmons, of Chilicothe, Ohio, being comforted by a stranger while visiting her son’s grave. Kristina Wong/Breitbart News)