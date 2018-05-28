Donald Trump Remembers the Fallen: They Marched into Hell So We Could Have Peace

President Donald J. Trump recognized Memorial Day on Monday, placing a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknowns at Arlington Cemetery.

“They marched into hell so that Americans could know the freedoms of peace,” Trump said.

In a short speech after the wreath-laying ceremony, the president said that the fallen soldiers inspired America with their service, demonstrating their love and dedication to their country.

“That is why we always will remember, because here on this soil, on these grounds, beneath those fields, lies the true source of American greatness, of American glory, and of American freedom,” Trump said. “As long as we are blessed with patriots such as these, we shall forever remain one people, one family, and one nation under God.

He specifically honored Marine Lt. Colonel David Green who died in Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2011 at the age of 39 and pointed out that Green’s son Wesley was currently attending Liberty University with plans to join the military.

Trump also recognized the family of Captain Mark N. Stubenhofer who also died in Iraq on his second tour. He pointed out Stubenhofer’s 13-old-daughter Hope who was born while he was serving overseas.

Trump also recognized Marine Sgt. Christopher Jacobs, and his six-year-old son Christian whom the president met in 2017 at the Arlington Cemetary Ceremony.

“It was a moment that I’ll always remember,” Trump said, recalling the moment. “He’s become my friend.”

Defense Secretary James Mattis stood at his side as bugle taps played after the president placed the wreath for during the Memorial Day service.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions, Chief of Staff John Kelly, Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney, Sen. Tom Cotton and Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen were spotted attending the ceremony as well as Press Secretary Sarah Sanders and members of her family.