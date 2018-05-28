EXCLUSIVE – NY Senatorial Candidate Chele Farley: Get MS-13 ‘Monsters’ Out of New York

NEW YORK — Republican Senatorial candidate Chele Farley demanded that more be done to get MS-13 gang members out of the U.S., focusing her comments specifically on Long Island where the gang is believed to be responsible for at least 25 murders the last two years alone.

Speaking in an interview on this reporter’s Sunday night talk radio program, “Aaron Klein Investigative Radio,” Farley said the labeling of MS-13 as “animals” doesn’t go far enough. Instead, she referred to them as “monsters.”

“Right now, all anyone is talking about is whether it is okay to call them animals. I mean, what I do know is that they are monsters. These are rapists and murderers. And we don’t need them and want them in New York or in the United States.”

MS-13’s efforts in Long Island amount to a “massive, deadly threat,” Farley stated. “And anytime anyone is proven to have done any of these crimes, they have got to be deported right away. This is crazy that we would ever let them into this country to begin with. It has got to stop.”

Farley panned her opponent, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, an open borders proponent who earlier this month introduced a bill to make it more difficult for border agents to stop and question suspects about their immigration status.

“I just don’t understand why our senators and Kirstin Gillibrand are not doing more to stop the rapists and murderers who are destroying families,” Farley said.

She contended that Gillibrand was failing to stand up for women and girls by not effectively responding to the MS-13 scourge, which has resulted in the abuse and murder of women.

“[Gillibrand] keeps claiming that she is the #MeToo senator so worried about women and girls who have been abused. And now here (with the issue of MS-13), there is true abuse. Those poor parents who were at the State of the Union and also the roundtable. They lost their daughters violently. That is what has got to be stopped.”

Farley was referring to President Donald Trump’s roundtable in Long Island last Wednesday, where he talked about immigration reform and the war against MS-13. Present were the parents of 15-year-old Nisa Mickens and 16-year-old Kayla Cuevas, two local teens murdered by MS-13.

Trump used the occasion to double down on his previous statement referring to gang members as “animals.”

“They’re not people, these are animals,” Trump said of the gang.

MS-13 has become so entrenched in Long Island that Suffolk police officials recently described an effort by gang members in El Salvador to identify themselves by their Nassau and Suffolk county counterparts, calling themselves by different regional chapters, such as “Freeport,” “Brentwood” and “Huntington.”

