One person is missing in flash flooding that struck Maryland’s Ellicott City on Sunday, says Howard County executive Allan Kittleman.

The man has not been seen since about 5:20 p.m. Sunday, when brown water was raging down Main Street.

Kittleman said the missing man is in his 40s and is not a resident of the historic district. He did not identify him further.

He said emergency workers are “making every effort to locate that individual.”

Most of the town’s building structures, which experienced similar flash flooding two years ago, were badly damaged.

After the flood subsided, a visibly shaken Gov. Larry Hogan surveyed the damage on Main Street:

Breaking: Governor @LarryHogan and @HoCoGovExec are touring Main Street Ellicott City right now. Destruction. pic.twitter.com/LgSqIQaBGH — Kevin Rector (@RectorSun) May 28, 2018

Amid the flood, Gov. Hogan signed an executive order declaring a state of emergency.

“Less than two years ago, the citizens of Howard County and Ellicott City went through a horrific ordeal, and sadly, they are facing a similar emergency today,” the order read.

“Our administration is closely monitoring the situation and working in partnership with local officials, including Howard County Executive Allan Kittleman, to respond to this extreme weather as quickly and efficiently as possible.”

The order continued:

The immediate focus is ensuring everyone is safe and secure. The state will continue to provide all available resources to assist Howard County with their response to this extremely dangerous and ongoing situation. I strongly urge all Marylanders to monitor the weather, heed all warnings, and avoid the affected areas.

Addressing the media Sunday evening, Gov. Hogan called the “once-every-1000-years” flood “devastating” to the town:

“They say this is a once-every-1000-years flood, and we’ve had two of them in two years,” says Gov. @LarryHogan. Calls it “devastating,” says state is here to back up the county. State of emergency declared. pic.twitter.com/ZYclmwYBuS — Kevin Rector (@RectorSun) May 28, 2018

On Monday, the Baltimore Sun’s Kevin Rector published photos showing the mass devastation caused by the flood:

I’m back in Old Ellicott City this morning, which is blocked off from all sides. Crews are walking Main Street making inspections. Spray-painted markings cover the front windows of stores. pic.twitter.com/QYz1RFZAAv — Kevin Rector (@RectorSun) May 28, 2018

Swift water crews are working to attach cars smashed into an Ellicott City culvert to a massive towing truck so they can be cleared. pic.twitter.com/AxXc1qajll — Kevin Rector (@RectorSun) May 28, 2018

Lancelotta’s home overlooks the Tiber tributary. “It was like an ocean. And all of a sudden it had a current,” she said. “The cars just spun and went into the back of that blue house.” This blue house, from her porch and then from up close: pic.twitter.com/WZnSc6sUyX — Kevin Rector (@RectorSun) May 28, 2018

This is partly how Ellicott City flooding gets so bad. The water takes cars, dumpsters and other pieces of debris, smashes them into storm culverts, the culverts get blocked, and the water coming behind has no where to go and overflows in all directions. pic.twitter.com/N2WwJeyFzA — Kevin Rector (@RectorSun) May 28, 2018

The National Weather Service first warned residents of the storm’s potentially catastrophic impact at 4:40 p.m. Eastern:

5:30 PM Sunday- **FLASH FLOOD EMERGENCY** remains in effect for Ellicott City. This is an EXTREMELY DANGEROUS AND POTENTIALLY CATASTROPHIC situation and you must move to HIGHER GROUND IMMEDIATELY AND STAY AWAY FROM ANYWHERE WHERE WATER IS MOVING. — NWS DC/Baltimore (@NWS_BaltWash) May 27, 2018

Shortly after, videos began circulating social media showing flash floods roaring through the town, destroying buildings and washing away vehicles:

In case it’s not clear yet, stay away from Main Street. Please. pic.twitter.com/FO1HFpYqMo — Libby Solomon (@libsolomon) May 27, 2018

Waters receding. Maybe. Swift water rescue is here pic.twitter.com/va53WNzBk5 — Libby Solomon (@libsolomon) May 27, 2018

Water is back up, and more rain coming our way. pic.twitter.com/RCMjcIkPFn — Libby Solomon (@libsolomon) May 27, 2018

The Associated Press contributed to this report.