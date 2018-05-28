More than 3-in-4 GOP Voters Approve of Trump’s Handling of Immigration

More than three in four Republican voters say they approve of the job President Trump is doing on the issue of immigration thus far, a new poll reveals.

The latest Harvard/Harris Poll finds that about 76 percent of GOP voters said they approved of Trump’s handling of immigration, where a crackdown enforced by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency has opened job opportunities and grown wages for American workers.

Meanwhile, conservatives and Trump voters are even more supportive of the president’s immigration enforcement measures thus far. Around 77 percent of conservatives said they approve of Trump’s handling of immigration, while 85 percent of Trump supporters said the same.

Though a border wall has yet to be constructed along the U.S.-Mexico border — as Trump has promised — interior enforcement of immigration, which deals with arresting and deporting the 12 to 30 million illegal aliens living throughout the country, has garnered benefits for Americans.

ICE, as Breitbart News reported, has doubled the number of raids it has conducted on businesses that hire illegal aliens instead of American citizens. These raids, along with increased deportations for illegal aliens living in the U.S., have secured a tight labor market that forces businesses to raise wages for Americans.

DHS: Deportations of Illegal Aliens Living Across U.S. Increase 37 Percent Under Trump https://t.co/0LfrqDTkCT — John Binder 👽 (@JxhnBinder) December 30, 2017

In Trump’s tightened labor market, there has been history-making wage growth for American workers in the construction industry, the garment industry, for workers employed at small businesses, black Americans, and restaurant workers.

The tight labor market has also secured higher wages for overtime workers and high-paying, coveted white-collar jobs for American teenagers. Most recently, Breitbart News reported how the construction industry has had to recruit women to take jobs at higher wages rather than hiring illegal aliens.