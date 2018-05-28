Pizza Store Employee Shoots, Kills Scissor-Wielding Attacker in Clown Mask

Police report a pizza store employee at a Holy Hill, Florida, Little Caesar’s shot and killed an assailant who was wearing a “clown mask” Saturday night.

WFTV9 reports that 28-year-old Heriberto Feliciano was working in the store just before midnight when he was attacked by the masked suspect. Police indicate that the unidentified suspect hit” Feliciano on the face and shoulder with a wooden post until it broke, and then tried to stab him with scissors.” Feliciano managed to access his firearm while under attack and shot the assailant multiple times.

Feliciano told police he “shot the [suspect] four or five times at close range.”

Everything is back to "normal" here at @littlecaesars in Holly Hill, after a fatal shooting last night. Police say a man in a clown mask attacked an employee locking up. The employee shot and killed him.https://t.co/emJj38q2UL pic.twitter.com/CGT3rSv0AR — Deanna Allbrittin (@deannaTVnews) May 27, 2018

Holy Hill Police Chief Steve Aldrich commented in Feliciano’s actions, saying, “I’m glad that he was able to defend himself and that he’s okay. It’s just unfortunate that this whole episode occurred.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News, the host of the Breitbart podcast Bullets with AWR Hawkins, and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.