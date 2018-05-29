Donald Trump Blasts ‘Filthy’ Jay-Z

President Donald Trump called out rap superstar Jay-Z on Tuesday for using bad language on stage with failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton during the 2016 campaign.

“His language was so filthy, that it made me look like the most clean-cut human being on earth,” Trump said, recalling a campaign rally that the rapper did with Clinton. “He would stand up before those crowds and he would use the F-word and Hillary would sit back and say, ‘Hey, Oh, I’m in trouble.’”

Trump claimed his rallies were still more crowded than Hillary’s campaign events, even with Jay-Z, even though he was not a musician.

“The only way she filled up the arena was to get Jay-Z,” he said.

Jay-Z and his wife Beyoncé both performed for Hillary Clinton at a rally in Cleveland, Ohio, just days before the 2016 election.

The rapper used the n-word and the f-word during his concert, which Trump criticized during the campaign.

The president made his remarks during a rally in Nashville and commented on his love of country music.

“The heart of American music, and I mean incredible music. I love country music,” Trump said, praising the Nashville culture “enjoyed by thousands of hard-working American patriots.”