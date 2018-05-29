Donald Trump: Russia Investigation ‘Meddling’ with Midterm Elections

President Donald J. Trump raised concerns on Tuesday that the ongoing Russia investigation led by Robert Mueller was damaging Republicans efforts in the midterm election, despite finding no collusion and no obstruction.

“The 13 Angry Democrats (plus people who worked 8 years for Obama) working on the rigged Russia Witch Hunt, will be MEDDLING with the mid-term elections, especially now that Republicans (stay tough!) are taking the lead in Polls,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “There was no Collusion, except by the Democrats!”

The president highlighted comments made on Fox News by Federalist editor Mollie Hemingway, who reminded viewers that the FBI was secretly gathering information on the Trump campaign.

“People call that Spying…this is unprecedented and scandalous,” she said.

Trump again questioned why there were not investigations of the Democrats actions during the 2016 elections.

“Why aren’t the 13 Angry and heavily conflicted Democrats investigating the totally Crooked Campaign of totally Crooked Hillary Clinton,” he wrote. “It’s a Rigged Witch Hunt, that’s why! Ask them if they enjoyed her after election celebration!”

Fifteen minutes later, however, Trump refocused his attention on bigger issues facing his administration.

“Sorry,” he wrote. “I’ve got to start focusing my energy on North Korea Nuclear, bad Trade Deals, VA Choice, the Economy, rebuilding the Military, and so much more, and not on the Rigged Russia Witch Hunt that should be investigating Clinton/Russia/FBI/Justice/Obama/Comey/Lynch etc.”

“This investigation involved far more surveillance than we ever had any idea about. It wasn’t just a wiretap against a campaign aide…it was secretly gathering information on the Trump Campaign…people call that Spying…this is unprecedented and scandalous.” Mollie Hemingway — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 29, 2018

The 13 Angry Democrats (plus people who worked 8 years for Obama) working on the rigged Russia Witch Hunt, will be MEDDLING with the mid-term elections, especially now that Republicans (stay tough!) are taking the lead in Polls. There was no Collusion, except by the Democrats! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 29, 2018

Why aren’t the 13 Angry and heavily conflicted Democrats investigating the totally Crooked Campaign of totally Crooked Hillary Clinton. It’s a Rigged Witch Hunt, that’s why! Ask them if they enjoyed her after election celebration! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 29, 2018