Donald Trump: Media Running Biggest ‘Disinformation Campaign’ in History

President Donald J. Trump taunted the media on Tuesday, accusing them of running a disinformation campaign about his political career.

“The Fake Mainstream Media has, from the time I announced I was running for President, run the most highly sophisticated & dishonest Disinformation Campaign in the history of politics,” Trump wrote on Twitter.

The president reacted on Twitter after the New York Times featured a story about his description of “Spygate” and how it fit a pattern of “conspiracy theories” promoted by the president.

Members of the media also scrambled over the weekend to delete social media posts criticizing Trump for conditions of detained illegal immigrant children, although the photos they shared were from the former President Barack Obama’s administration.

Trump appeared to cite his election victory as the ultimate payback to the media’s constant opposition to his presidency.

“No matter how well WE do, they find fault,” Trump wrote. “But the forgotten men & women WON, I’m President!”